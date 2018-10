Dreams FC midfielder Basiru Alhassan nears Sparta Prague switch as he travels to Czech Republic, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Alhassan signed a deal with the Prague based side on the summer transfer deadline day but due to visa issues he couldn't travel to join his new club.

The 18 year-old will be joining former teammate Zuberu Sharani who moved the Sparta Prague in the summer.

Former Dreams FC striker Benjamin Tetteh is currently plying his trade at the Czech republic giants.