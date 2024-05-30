Dreams FC midfielder Emmanuel Agyei adjudged as third highest passer in CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC midfielder Emmanuel Agyei put on an exceptional show in the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup, emerging as the third highest passer in the tournament.

Against all odds, the Ghana Premier League team made it to the semi-finals, where they were ultimately knocked out by Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek.

Agyei's dribbling and control of the ball were on full display throughout the group stages, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, racking up an impressive 453 passes.

However, the Ghana U20 star was surpassed by Nabil Emad Dunga of Zamalek SC, who recorded an impressive 790 passes, and experienced defender Hamza Mathlouthi with 619 passes.

Dreams' debut on the continental stage was marked by a tenacious performance against Zamalek in the semi-finals.

They managed to hold the Egyptian giants to a goalless draw in the first leg, but unfortunately succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at home in the second leg.

Despite the team's loss, Agyei's standout performance did not go unnoticed, earning him recognition as one of the top passers in the competition.