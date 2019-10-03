Dreams FC midfielder James Wiafe joins Chelsea on loan

Dreams FC midfielder James 'Iniesta' Wiafe has joined rivals Berekum Chelsea on a season long loan.

The quick footed midfielder joins the Berekum based side for the upcoming campaign.

Wiafe returned from a long injury lay-off, which saw him missed the first round of the truncated Ghana Premier League.

Despite recovering from the injury set back, the former Proud FC player has struggled to break into the first team of the Dawu based club.

He was mostly used as substitute in the Normalisation Cup special competition during the time of Finish manager Juha Pasoja.

James is hoping to gain more game time at Chelsea before returning to his parent club at the end of the loan deal.