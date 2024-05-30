Dreams FC named as fourth best shooting team in CAF Confederation Cup by CAF

Dreams FC ended their maiden CAF Confederation Cup campaign as the team with the fourth most shots in the competition.

The Ghana Premier League side reached the semi-final of the competition after a fairytale run in the tournament before they were eliminated by eventual champions Zamalek of Egypt.

The Dawu-based club made 133 shots in the Confederation Cup and are only behind RS Berkane (147), Zamalek (139) and Stade Malien (135) in the rankings.

Dreams FC were ahead of Rivers United of Nigeria and USM Alger of Algeria in the top ten of the table.

The former FA Cup winners scored 14 goals from the 133 shots, placing them third on the table for teams with the most goals in the competition.

Out of the 14 goals scored, forwards John Antwi and Aziz Issah ended the continent's second most revered competition as top scorers, with four goals each.

Dreams FC's attempt to reach the final of the FA Cup and potentially make a return to the championship was ended by Bofoakwa Tano, who defeated them in the semi-final of the Cup competition in Ghana.