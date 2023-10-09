Dreams FC No. 2 Winfred Dormon aims to overcome goal-scoring woes in the premier league

Assistant coach of Dreams FC Winfred Dormon has revealed his side will work on their goal-scoring challenges.

Dormon disclosed this after their goalless draw league match away to Hearts of Oak on Sunday, October 8 2023.

This was their second consecutive league game without scoring a goal. Their only goal of the season came from an unlikely source in the shape of a defender, Adade in their opening league game.

An obviously displeased Dormon told StarTimes at full time: “I think it is something that we have to go back to the training ground and work on it. It is problematic. Look, we have played three games. We’ve only scored one. And it’s Ebenezer Adade who happens to be a right-back has given us that goal against Nations. It’s not good enough.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante