Dreams FC No. 2 Winfred Dormon hails team for FA Cup victory over Legon Cities

Assistant coach of Dreams FC Winfred Dormon could not his excitement and was full of praise for his side after their hard fought FA Cup victory over Legon Cities.

The Still Believe booked a spot in the semi-final of the competition courtesy an extra time goal by Ebenezer Adade when they locked horns with Cities at the Theatre of Dreams on Friday, April 7 2023.

“I am very relieved, very impressed with the attitude of the players. In fact it didn’t come the easy way. It was a very difficult game.

''...The attitude, the energy of the boys was there. We were committed to winning this game. So I must commend the boys. The general attitude of the team was very very good. I am so impressed that once again we have qualified to the semifinals”, Dormon told StarTimes after full time.

By Suleman Asante

