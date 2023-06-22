Dreams FC not financially ready for CAF Confederations Cup - General Manager

The General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow has stated that his club is unprepared to represent Ghana in the forthcoming CAF Confederations Cup, due to financial struggles.

Having beaten King Faisal 2-0 in the FA Cup final to clinch their first major trophy, Dreams FC will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup.

For impactful participation, the Still Believe lads are recommended to invest in the playing body to match the quality their potential opponents across the length and breadth of the continent bring.

Again, they would have to partner with a women's football club to be eligible to participate in the competition due to the revised eligibility rules of CAF.

However, Ameenu Shardow is unsure the club has the financial backing to meet all those demands ahead of next season.

According to him the team will deliberate and take a stance in the coming days regarding the situation.

“In terms of the funding required for the African campaign, as I speak to you today per the books and the budget I did for the season, I never planned for an African campaign so clearly on the face value we are not ready in terms of funding”

‘Considering the financial profile of Dreams FC, we are not resourced enough to execute an African campaign”

“The shareholders of the club will meet by the end of this week to determine whether they will provide the funds required for the African campaign,” he said.