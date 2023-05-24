Dreams FC ‘on course’ to avoid relegation – Karim Zito

Head coach of Dreams FC, Karim Zito says his side are on track to remain in the Premier League.

The Still Believe were languishing in the danger zone a couple of weeks ago but have climbed to 10th position on the league standings after Week 31. With three games to end the season, Dreams are on 41 points, two points above the drop zone.

Their last three games include trips to title contenders Aduana and Kotoko, and Olympics at home. Zito has revealed his target is to at least pick a point away from home and win their home game.

He said: “Now we have to do our best to collect points, at least when you go to away. The objective is to get a win or draw at least to get a point. But the moment you go to away and you don’t get a point you see where you will go. You go back. Gradually, I think we are on course in trying to elevate ourselves from the relegation zone.”