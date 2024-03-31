Dreams FC on cusp of historic semi-final qualification after Stade Malien win

John Antwi scored a brace as Dreams FC stage a remarkable comeback to beat Stade Malien in Bamako in the first leg of their quarter-final clash in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian FA Cup holders continued their fairytale run in the competition after securing the advantage from the first leg on the road.

Defender Yoro Diaby gave the hosts an early second-half lead after a barren first half but veteran forward Antwi levelled 13 minutes later.

Antwi gave the visitors the lead five minutes later after the referee award the Ghanaian side a penalty following a VAR check.

Dreams will return to Ghana on Monday to start preparations for the second leg as they eye a place in the semi-final of the competition in their first-ever continental competition.

The Dawu-based outfit reached the last eight after finishing top of Group B ahead of Nigeria's Rivers United and Tunisian side Club Africain.