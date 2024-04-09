Dreams FC pair Agbesi and Agyei shine in CAF Confederation Cup, earn Team of the Week accolades

Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi and midfielder Emmanuel Agyei have garnered praise and recognition for their stellar performances, securing spots in the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup Team of the Week.

Their standout contributions were pivotal in Dreams FC's remarkable performance which earned them a 1-1 draw against Stade Malien in Kumasi, ultimately sealing their spot in the semifinals after a hard-fought 2-1 victory in Bamako in the first leg.

Agbesi's commanding presence in goal was evident as he made several crucial saves, ensuring Dreams FC remained competitive throughout the match.

Meanwhile, Agyei's relentless efforts in midfield played a crucial role in orchestrating the team's fightback against their Malian counterparts.

Their exceptional displays rightfully earned them spots in the distinguished Team of the Week, recognising their immense impact on Dreams FC's journey in the CAF Confederation Cup.

With the semifinals on the horizon, Dreams FC is gearing up to face Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek.

The first leg is scheduled for April 21, 2024, in Egypt, followed by the return leg in Kumasi on April 28, 2024.

As Dreams FC aims for a historic run in the competition, they will rely on the continued excellence of Agbesi and Agyei to navigate past formidable opposition and secure a coveted spot in the final.

Below is the tea of the week