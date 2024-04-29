Dreams FC played a good match - Zamalek coach Jose Gomez

Following Zamalek's resounding 3-0 victory over Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal, Zamalek boss Jose Gomez has commended the efforts of the Ghanaian side despite their defeat.

The White Knights secured their spot in the final after a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo, with goals from Hamza Mathlouthi, Mustafa Shalaby, and Samson Akinyoola sealing their victory in the return leg in Kumasi.

Despite the defeat, Gomez was quick to recognise Dreams FC's performance, acknowledging their attacking prowess and resilience throughout the match.

"I saw a lot of different things from the start. Dreams played a good match and attacked well," Gomez commented after the game. "Mohamed Awad blocked several chances, in addition to the defense that prevented more than one chance."

While Dreams FC showcased determination, Gomez emphasised Zamalek's efficiency in capitalising on their opportunities and maintaining control over the tie.

"Zamalek did not take advantage of the opportunities it had in the first leg, and we succeeded in dealing with the return match well," Gomez admitted. "We were the best and deserved to win the match and qualify for the final."

Looking ahead, Gomez expressed Zamalek's ambition to secure the CAF Confederation Cup title, highlighting their determination to emerge victorious in the final.

"Zamalek is looking forward to winning the title, and we will do our best to win the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup," Gomez affirmed.

Despite the disappointment of their elimination, Dreams FC's remarkable journey in continental competition ends with pride, having defied expectations with their impressive performances throughout the tournament.