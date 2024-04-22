VIDEO: Dreams FC players and officials applauded by hotel staff after impressive draw against Zamalek

Dreams FC players and officials received a warm sendoff from hotel staff in Cairo following their commendable performance against Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals.

The gutsy display saw Dreams FC hold Zamalek to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, demonstrating incredible courage and determination against a formidable opponent.

Despite facing a hostile crowd, Dreams FC stood firm, showcasing their exceptional defensive prowess to limit Zamalek to just six shots on target out of their 25 attempts.

As the team prepared to leave the hotel, hotel staff lined up to give them a rousing ovation in appreciation of their outstanding effort.

The gesture reflected the positive impact Dreams FC had made during their stay in Cairo and highlighted the significance of their achievement.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito's squad displayed remarkable composure throughout the match, keeping their cool under intense pressure to earn a crucial result ahead of the second leg in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

With confidence high, Dreams FC will look to build upon their success and secure a place in the final.