Dreams FC players attract interest from Zamalek and other top African clubs

Dreams FC General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, has revealed that multiple players from his squad have garnered attention from several top African football clubs, including Zamalek.

This announcement has fueled speculation regarding the potential departures of key talents such as Abdul Azziz Issah, following their impressive performances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams FC defied expectations as they advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament, securing victories against formidable opponents such as Club Africain, Rivers United, and Stade Malien.

In the semi-finals, they held Zamalek to a goalless draw in Cairo before suffering a 3-0 defeat in the return leg in Kumasi, leading to their exit from the tournament.

Addressing the situation, Shardow confirmed that discussions have taken place between Dreams FC and interested parties. However, he emphasized that negotiations are still in the early stages.

Quoted by Citi TV, Shardow stated, "Almost the whole team have attracted interest from some clubs in Africa, but those are just conversations. After losing to Zamalek, before they left to Cairo, they left us some emails about certain players in our team."