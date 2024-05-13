Dreams FC players set for extended rest following exhaustive campaign

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has announced plans for his team to embark on a well-deserved break after a grueling campaign across multiple competitions.

Following their exit from the MTN FA Cup semi-finals, Zito acknowledged the fatigue plaguing his players and stressed the importance of rejuvenation before the next phase of their journey.

The team's spirits were dampened by a 2-1 defeat to Bofoakwa Tano, culminating in their FA Cup aspirations being dashed.

This disappointment compounded an earlier setback, as Dreams FC fell to Egyptian powerhouse SC Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup, ending their inaugural run in the tournament.

With Dreams FC now focusing on securing their Ghana Premier League status, Zito highlighted the necessity of preserving the players' well-being.

"My boys have had enough for the year. Seriously, they’ve had enough," he remarked, emphasizing the team's need for rest to avoid burnout.

As they recalibrate their objectives towards league survival, Zito emphasized the significance of ensuring the team's