Dreams FC prepare for CAF Confederation Cup clash against Rivers United

Ghana’s Dreams FC are gearing up to face Rivers United from Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on December 3, 2023. Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou from Congo has been appointed as the match referee, with Styven Danek Styven Moutsassi Moyo (Assistant I), Malondi Chany Yanes (Assistant II), and Pierre Jean Nguiene (Fourth Referee) assisting him.

Ivan Gartor Brown from Liberia will serve as the Match Commissioner. Other officials include Crespin Aguidissou (Referee Assessor – Benin), Ebou Faye (General Coordinator – The Gambia), and Atte Claude Elloh (Security Officer - Côte D'Ivoire).

Dreams FC are looking to secure their first win in the CAF Confederation Cup after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Club Africain in their first Group game last Sunday in Rades. The match is set to kick off at 16:00 at the Kumasi-Baba Yara Sports Stadium.