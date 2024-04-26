Dreams FC prepare for penalty shootouts ahead of Zamalek showdown

Dreams FC intensify their preparations for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup semi-final clash against Zamalek by focusing on penalty shootouts during training sessions in Kumasi.

With the possibility of the match extending to penalties, Coach Karim Zito ensures the team is well-equipped for all scenarios, including penalty situations.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo, where Zamalek had the upper hand in chances created, Dreams FC recognizes the importance of a strong performance to avoid elimination.

The team understands that securing a win will guarantee their progression to the final for the first time, while a scoring draw would be sufficient for Zamalek to advance.

Coach Zito affirms the team's readiness for penalty shootouts, stating, "You watched the training yourself, we ended with penalty shootouts and out of the twenty-four (24) players only three (3) of them could not score, so we are ready if it gets to penalties. Let me say that we are hoping to go in on Sunday and secure qualification in regulation time," during an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

He emphasises the collective effort of Dreams FC in representing Ghana in continental competitions and calls for support from fans, including those of Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, as they strive to reclaim Ghana's prominence in African football.