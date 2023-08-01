Dreams FC pursuing Bofoakwa Tano winger Enoch Abuu for CAF Confederation Cup Campaign

Dreams FC have expressed interest in securing the services of talented winger Enoch Abuu from Bofoakwa Tano.

Abuu, who celebrated his 21st birthday on July 15, 2023, showcased exceptional performances that contributed to Bofoakwa Tano's successful return to the elite division after a 16-year absence.

Dreams gaffer Karim Zito highly rates Abuu's abilities, making him a prime target for Dreams FC ahead of their upcoming campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup. Dreams are eager to bolster its squad with the promising winger, and negotiations for a potential deal are underway.

Both parties are expected to reach an agreement within the week to finalize the transfer, allowing Abuu to join Dreams FC for their CAF Confederation Cup journey. The Ghanaian side will face Guinea's Milo FC de Kankan in the first round of the preliminary qualifiers.

As Dreams FC look to make an impact on their first African campaign, the addition of Abuu's talent and skills could prove to be a valuable asset.