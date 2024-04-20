Dreams FC receives motivational boost from Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt ahead of CAF Confederation Cup semifinal

Dreams FC received an inspiring visit from Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt, Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwah (Rtd), ahead of their crucial clash against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

The visit comes as Dreams FC makes history by becoming the first Ghanaian club in 20 years to reach this stage of the competition.

After a remarkable journey through the preliminary rounds and the group stage, they further solidified their position by eliminating 2009 champions Stade Malien in the quarter-finals.

With the semifinal tie against Zamalek looming, the Ambassador's presence at the team's hotel provided a morale-boosting gesture, aiming to spur the Ghana FA Cup champions to victory.

Ambassador Akwah expressed his encouragement and motivation for the team, emphasizing the significance of their achievement and the importance of representing Ghana on the continental stage.

Furthermore, plans were unveiled to rally support from the Ghanaian community in Egypt for the upcoming match, showcasing solidarity and national pride.

The first leg of the highly anticipated clash is scheduled to kick off at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, with Dreams FC aiming to secure a positive result before the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in the following week.