Dreams FC reject FC Kallon's request for CAF Confederation Cup match venue change

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have rejected FC Kallon's match venue for the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round second leg encounter.

Dreams have opted against Kallon's request to play the match at the Southern Arena in Bo City, Sierra Leone, in a fortnight.

The Ghana FA holders recorded a 2-1 victory in the first leg of the tie, which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday.

In a communique, chanced upon by GHANAsoccernet.com, Dreams indicated they will not consent to Kallon's request for the game to be played in Sierra Leone:

"Dreams FC want to re-emphasize its position that it will not grant FC Kallon its consent to have the aforesaid match played at their preferred venue in Bo City,"

"Consequently, we would be grateful for the confirmation for an alternate venue that meets the requirements and regulations governing this competition within the shortest possible time in order for us to finalise our plans for the match." A portion of the communique read.

The second leg fixture of the tie will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at a venue yet to be confirmed. The winner of this tie will book a place in the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

Below is the communique from Dreams FC: