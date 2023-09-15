Dreams FC secure 2-1 victory over Kallon FC in CAF Confederation Cup first leg clash

Dreams FC emerged victorious with a 2-1 win against Sierra Leonean club Kallon FC in the first leg of their final preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Godfred Atuahene gave Dreams FC an early lead with a well-timed goal in the 11th minute, igniting the excitement for the much-anticipated fixture. However, Kallon FC swiftly responded just before half-time, as Daniel Karim found the net, leveling the score.

The game's turning point came in the 55th minute when John Antwi calmly converted a penalty, putting Dreams FC back in the lead. This crucial goal secured a significant advantage for the Ghanaian team as they now look ahead to the second leg.

With a group stage slot at stake, Dreams FC will prepare to face Kallon FC once again, this time on the latter's home turf. Dreams FC previously demonstrated their determination by overcoming Milo FC in the first preliminary round with a similar 2-1 scoreline after a draw in the first leg.

The next crucial clash between Dreams FC and Kallon FC is scheduled to take place at the Southern Arena Stadium on Friday, September 29. The tension is evident as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the CAF Confederations Cup group stage.