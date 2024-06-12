Dreams FC secure historic 8-1 victory over Real Tamale United

Dreams FC achieved their largest-ever win in the Ghana Premier League by thrashing relegated Real Tamale United (RTU) 8-1 on Wednesday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. This resounding victory came in an outstanding match and marks the biggest scoreline in the league this season.

Despite taking an early lead through midfielder Lord Adabo in the fourth minute, RTU's troubles, stemming from player threats of a boycott over six months of unpaid salaries, were evident as they struggled throughout the game. Dreams FC capitalised on RTU's disarray, dominating the match from start to finish.

Agyenim Boateng Mensah equalised just three minutes after Lord Adabo's opener. Boateng Mensah then added two more goals before the end of the first half, after forward Benjamin Bature had already put Dreams FC ahead. Bature continued his impressive performance by adding the fifth goal shortly after the halftime break.

The onslaught didn't stop there, as Dede Ishmael also got on the scoresheet. Boateng Mensah then capped off a remarkable individual performance by scoring his fourth and fifth goals of the match, sealing an emphatic win for Dreams FC.

This victory has propelled Dreams FC to 11th place in the league standings, giving them a significant boost in their fight for survival with a greatly improved goal difference. With this win, Dreams FC are all but assured of avoiding relegation.