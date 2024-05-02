Dreams FC secure spot in MTN FA Cup semi-finals with win over Soccer Intellectuals

Defending champions Dreams FC have secured a place in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals after a hard-fought win over Soccer Intellectuals on Thursday.

Attacking midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah sealed the win for Dreams with a great goal in the first half.

The 18-year-old, who is a subject of intense interest from European and top African clubs, once again proved his worth.

The second-tier side failed to respond as the top flight booked a spot in the last four, remaining in contention to defend their crown.

Dreams FC see winning the trophy as a route back to Africa after a fairytale run in their first CAF Confederation Cup attempt this season.

They reached the semi-final in this season's tournament, and they want to return, as indicated by head coach Karim Zito after Zamalek knocked them out last Sunday.

Dreams FC will face Bofoakwa Tano in the semi-finals, with the other clash involving Nsoatreman and Legon Cities.