Dreams FC set $1.5 million minimum price-tag for playmaking prodigy and Nottingham Forest target Abdul Aziz Issah

Dreams FC have set a price tag of $1.5 million for talented prospect Abdul Aziz Issah as they prepare to lose the Ghanaian midfielder when the transfer window next opens, as exclusively revealed by GHANAsoccernet.com

Club president Mohammed Jiji Alifoe has told GHANAsoccernet.com that the 18-year-old would leave the club for the right price.

The ambitious Ghanaian side say the huge prospect would not leave the club for anything less than $1.5 million

"Yes, there is a lot of interest around our players especially Abdul Aziz Issah, Emmanuel Adjei. Aziz will go for the right price. He will not go for anything less than $1.5 million." Jiji Alifoe told GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively.

The talented 18-year-old has been subject of interest from stellar clubs in Africa and Europe in particular following his explosive season at the Ghanaian side.

A number of top English Premier League clubs including Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are interested in his signature.

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, who raided the Ghanaian market to sign on loan Leicester City forward Abdul Fatawu Ishahaku, are keen to entice the youngster.

German champions Bayern Leverkusen will also face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest a few African clubs like Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek for the Dreams FC wonderkid.

Issah, 18, has simply been

phenomenal, turning out in style for Ghana, as he spearheaded the country's gold medal feat in the 2023 All Africa Games held on home soil.

He also played an influential and pivotal role for Dreams FC in their fairytale run in their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign where they exited in the semi-final stage.

The midfielder's remarkable performances this season underscore his value, with four goals and two assists contributing to Dreams FC's impressive run to the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

His recent goal in the Ghanaian FA Cup quarter-final secured Dreams FC's advancement, positioning the club just two wins away from a return to continental competition.

Additionally, the latest Ghanaian wonderkid to rise in prominence, has been a standout performer in the Ghana Premier League, showcasing his scoring prowess on multiple occasions where he's now raked in 13 goals in all competitions.

Beyond club football, Issah was also a pivotal figure in Ghana's success, playing a crucial role in securing gold in men's football at the African Games held on home soil earlier this year.

His multifaceted talents and consistent excellence make him a highly sought-after prospect in the football world.