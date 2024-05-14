Dreams FC set to face Bechem United in crucial Ghana Premier League clash

Dreams FC, fresh from their recent MTN FA Cup disappointment, are set to face Bechem United in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Following their semi-final defeat to Bofoakwa Tano, Dreams FC are eager to bounce back and secure a positive result against Bechem United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Karim Zito's side, who are currently battling relegation, see this match as a crucial opportunity to climb out of the danger zone. A victory would significantly boost their survival hopes, while a draw or loss could further complicate their situation.

This match marks the beginning of a series of important fixtures for Dreams FC, who are set to play four outstanding matches due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

After facing Bechem United, Dreams FC will host Legon Cities FC in another pivotal clash on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Dates for the remaining outstanding games will be announced in due course.

With their position in the relegation zone, Dreams FC recognise the importance of winning these matches to secure their survival in the league.