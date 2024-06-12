Dreams FC set to face Real Tamale United in crucial Ghana Premier League clash

Dreams FC will face bottom-placed Real Tamale United in a crucial Ghana Premier League match on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

This outstanding fixture was previously postponed due to Dreams FC's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup and will be played before the final round of matches this weekend.

Currently, Dreams FC sit 15th in the league table with 42 points, just one point above the relegation zone.

Real Tamale United, on the other hand, are at the bottom with 31 points and have been relegated after losing to Asante Kotoko last weekend.

A win for Dreams FC would be significant in their battle to stay in the top flight. Should they secure victory, they will only need a draw in their final game against Aduana FC in Dormaa to ensure their place in the league for at least another season.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Wednesday, June 16, 2024.

Both teams will be looking to secure vital points in what promises to be a tense encounter.