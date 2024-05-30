Dreams FC shot-stopper Solomon Agbasi named as CAF Confederation Cup best goalkeeper

Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi, has been honoured as the best goalkeeper of the CAF Confederation Cup following his exceptional performance throughout the tournament.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper made a significant impact with three clean sheets and an impressive tally of 27 saves, marking him as a standout player in his position.

Agbasi's remarkable display between the posts played a crucial role in Dreams FC's successful campaign in the Confederation Cup.

His agility, reflexes, and commanding presence in goal were instrumental in guiding the team to several victories and ultimately securing a notable third-place finish in goals scored across the tournament.

Notably, Agbasi's remarkable save count was unmatched by any other goalkeeper in the competition, solidifying his reputation as a top-class talent in African football.