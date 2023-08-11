Dreams FC sign defender Richard Mensah from Kotoku Royals

Ghana FA Cup champions Dreams FC have secured the signing of Richard Mensah as they continue to augment their squad ahead of the new season.

Mensah joins from Division One side Kotoku Royals and is expected to improve the backline of 'The Still Belive' lads who have a number of championships to participate in.

The club made the announcement on Friday on their official Facebook page as they continue preparations toward their CAF Confederation Cup debut against Guinean side Milo FC .

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Richard Mensah from Kotoku Royals.

“The defender has already joined his teammates in preparation for our CAF Confederation Cup opener against Milo FC.

“Welcome to Dreams FC, Richard Mensah.”

Mensah has joined his teammates for their pre-season after signing his contract with Dreams FC.

He was a key player for Kotokou Royals last season in the Ghana Premier League but his performance was not enough to save the Oda-based club from relegation as they finished bottom of the table.