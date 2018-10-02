Dreams FC sign Godwin Okudzato from Division Two side Bafali Sporting Club

Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC have completed the signing of young forward Godwin Okudzato from Division Two side Bafali Sporting Club.

The Dawu based club have been active in the off season, as they continue with their talent search in order to replace the players that left in the summer transfer window.

The club announced the capture of the forward on Monday. A statement on their website read;

"Dreams Football Club wishes to announce the signing of Godwin Okudzato from Division Two outfit Bafali Sporting Club.

The budding striker sealed his move to the club after signing a four year deal at the Club’s secretariat on Monday afternoon.

His presence is expected to augment Manager Pasoja’s squad after a busy transfer summer which saw a number of exports from the Still Believe family.

Prior to sealing the deal, Godwin successfully passed medical screening which took place at the Philteng Medical Centre in Accra."