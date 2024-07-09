GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Dreams FC sign midfielder Alhassan Napari Ziblim on three-year deal

Published on: 09 July 2024
Dreams FC have announced the signing of Alhassan Napari Ziblim.

The club confirmed the acquisition of the defensive midfielder through a statement on Tuesday, July 9.

“Dreams FC is thrilled to confirm the signing of Alhassan Napari Ziblim,” the statement read.

“The defensive midfielder is joining the Believers from African Kings Football Club. The youngster has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the club and will join his new teammates for pre-season.”

The signing of Alhassan Napari Ziblim is part of Dreams FC's strategy to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024/25 Ghanaian football season.

Following a successful campaign in their debut CAF Confederation Cup, the club aims to improve its performance in the Ghana Premier League, where they struggled in the previous season.

Dreams FC look forward to integrating Ziblim into their team as they prepare for the upcoming challenges both domestically and on the continental stage.

