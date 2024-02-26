Dreams FC striker Agyenim Boateng confident about team's chances in CAF Confederations Cup

Dreams FC striker Agyenim Boateng is optimistic about his team's prospects in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Following their 1-0 victory over Tunisian heavyweights Club Africain, the Ghanaian side now lead Group C and are poised to reach the quarterfinals.

Boateng acknowledged the challenges posed by the Confederations Cup but stressed that his team is capable of emerging victorious.

In an interview with Akoma FM, he expressed confidence in their ability to overcome Rivers United in Nigeria, citing their previous victory over the Nigerian side in Ghana.

"Even though it was difficult, we were determined to win this (Club African) match and advance to the next round," Boateng said.

They need to avoid defeat in Nigeria to confirm their qualification to the knockout stage, and Boateng is looking forward to it.

"We know we can defeat Rivers United in Nigeria because we did it in Ghana, so we'll use the same strategy there."

"Although this is our first time competing in CAF competitions, we are determined to advance to the semifinals and prove to everyone that we are capable of winning this Confederations Cup trophy," he added.

Boateng's sentiments echo those of his teammate, Godfred Atuahene, who scored the decisive goal against Club Africain.

Atuahene believes that their victory over the Tunisians serves as a statement of intent, signalling their readiness to compete against the best teams in Africa.