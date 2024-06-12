Dreams FC striker Agyenim Boateng scores FIVE to close in on top scorer award

Dreams FC striker Agyenim Boateng delivered a remarkable performance by scoring five goals in their crucial 8-1 victory over Real Tamale United (RTU) on Wednesday.

This impressive feat not only helped Dreams FC secure their place in the Ghana Premier League but also propelled Boateng into contention for the league's top scorer award.

Entering the match precariously positioned 15th on the table and just one point above the relegation zone, Dreams FC were under significant pressure. Pre-match reports suggested turmoil within the RTU camp, with players allegedly refusing to train and honor the game over unpaid bonuses. Further updates indicated that RTU resorted to fielding lower division players for their penultimate game of the season.

Despite these setbacks, RTU initially shocked the hosts by opening the scoring in the fourth minute through Lord Adabo. However, this early goal was merely a prelude to a catastrophic afternoon for the visitors at Dawu Park.

Dreams FC responded in spectacular fashion, with Agyenim Boateng leading the charge. His five goals, alongside a brace from Benjamin Bature and a goal from Dede Ishmael, sealed an emphatic 8-1 victory over RTU. This crucial win lifts Dreams FC to 11th place on the table with 45 points, ensuring their safety with one match remaining in the season.

Boateng's goals have now brought his tally to 14, just three behind Berekum Chelsea forward Stephen Amankona, who leads the top scorer race with 17 goals. Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala also has 14 goals, while Hearts of Oak forward Hamza Issah follows closely with 13 goals.

For RTU, already relegated, the heavy defeat added to their end-of-season struggles. Meanwhile, with FC Samartex already declared champions, the top scorer battle will be a key focus as the season draws to a close.

The relegation battle remains intense, with Heart of Lions, Legon Cities, Karela United, Hearts of Oak, and Great Olympics all still fighting to avoid the drop in the final round of matches.