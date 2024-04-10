Dreams FC striker John Antwi confident ahead of semifinal showdown with Zamalek

Dreams FC striker John Antwi is exuding confidence as his team gears up for a crucial showdown against Egyptian giants Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

Antwi, a former player for Al Ahly and Pyramids, shared his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated clash, expressing determination and focus as Dreams FC prepares to face the formidable Zamalek side.

Despite being considered underdogs, Dreams FC, the Ghanaian FA Cup champions, have defied expectations by reaching the semifinals of the Confederations Cup in their debut appearance. Their impressive journey included a hard-fought victory over Stade Malien, where they showcased resilience to secure a spot in the last four of the competition.

Reflecting on their journey, Antwi emphasized their focus on taking each game as it comes, with their sights now set on preparing for the showdown against Zamalek. The striker's confidence mirrors the determination within the Dreams FC camp to make history in the tournament.

"We are taking it game after game. Now, we are in the semifinals so we are going to prepare for our game against Zamalek," stated Antwi.

Dreams FC's achievement marks a significant milestone in Ghanaian football, being the first Ghanaian side to reach the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup since 2005. Their journey resonates with the glory days when Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko represented Ghana in the maiden edition of the competition.

The upcoming clash against Zamalek holds immense importance for Dreams FC, with the first leg set to take place in Egypt on April 21, 2024, followed by the return leg in Kumasi on April 28, 2024. The anticipation builds as Dreams FC prepare to script another chapter in their historic run, aiming to overcome Zamalek and advance to the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.