Dreams FC striker John Antwi eyes CAF Confederation Cup triumph

Dreams FC striker, John Antwi, has set his sights on clinching the CAF Confederation Cup, labelling it as the club's ultimate ambition.

Antwi's exceptional performance has been pivotal in Dreams FC's remarkable journey in their debut campaign in the competition.

Having scored six goals so far, including a crucial goal in the previous round where they eliminated Stade Malien, Antwi has been a standout performer for the Dawu-based club.

His contributions have been instrumental in propelling Dreams FC to the semi-finals, where they are set to face Egyptian giants Zamalek.

In an interview with CAF Online, Antwi expressed his confidence in their ability to clinch the trophy, stating, "Definitely will be the ultimate. We are surely going to believe in ourselves and go for the trophy because we know it is possible with hard work and determination."

Antwi's wealth of experience has proven invaluable for Dreams FC, making him a key asset for the team.

His return to the club last year after successful spells abroad, notably with Al Ahly and Pyramids FC in Egypt, has bolstered Dreams FC's attacking prowess.

Notably, Antwi holds the prestigious titles of the all-time highest foreign scorer in the Egyptian Premier League with 78 goals and the all-time highest foreign scorer in all competitions with Egyptian clubs, tallying an impressive 102 goals.