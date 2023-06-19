Dreams FC tactician Karim Zito admits winning FA Cup trophy was ‘difficult’

Head coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito has conceded that lifting the 2023 FA Cup didn’t come easy.

Zito inspired his side to their first major trophy on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over King Faisal at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Agyenim Boateng fed Abdul Aziz Issah who fired past Jabal in post to give Dreams FC the lead in the 18th minute. Karela FC old boy, Sadiq Alhassan netted in the 70th minute to double their advantage. Despite their best efforts, King Faisal struggled to breach the determined backline of Dreams FC as they searched for a goal to put themselves back in the game.

Zito has revealed that being haunted by relegation in the Premier League at some point and staying in the FA Cup was an onerous task.

“There’s no achievement without hard work. It was so difficult but we were focused most especially when we found ourselves at the bottom of the league. So, it made the work so tedious for me but I tried to separate it. I tried to concentrate on the league. After placing 6th which is a record for the club, we now come back to focus on the champion and today I thank God we have been able to win,” he told StarTimes.

As FA Cup champions, Dreams FC have booked a spot in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup.

By Suleman Asante