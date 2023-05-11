Dreams FC tactician Karim Zito explains why winning the FA Cup will be special

Head coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito has revealed that their top priority is to represent Ghana at the CAF Confederation Cup by winning the FA Cup.

The Still Believe have a semifinal date with in-form Division One side Skyy FC at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, May 13 2023.

Dreams booted holders Accra Hearts of Oak out of the competition in the Round of 32 and edged Legon Cities in the quarterfinal to progress to the semis.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday’s clash, Zito disclosed that an appearance on the African scene will help better market the club than just playing in the top flight.

He said: “The special thing about it is if we maintain ourselves and avoid relegation, we are still in Ghana. I haven’t gone anywhere. But if I win the FA Cup, I’m going to Africa. At least I will fly in an airplane. That’s my simplest definition I can give between the FA Cup and the league. The whole Africa will hear about you but you qualifying to play in the Ghana Premier League it’s only Ghana.

“…It’s very important to us because we will make history that Dreams FC has gone to Africa before.

By Suleman Asante