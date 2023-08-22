Dreams FC tactician Karim Zito hails ‘important’ John Antwi for stellar performance in draw against Milo FC

Head coach of Dreams FC, Karim Zito has applauded John Antwi for his vital role in their CAF Confederation Cup match against Milo FC de Kankan of Guinea last Saturday.

The Still Believe took on Milo FC at the Lansana Conteh Stadium in Conakry, where they managed to draw 1-1.

Zito, before the trip expressed his confidence in Antwi's ability to contribute significantly to the team, leveraging his extensive experience in African football.

Antwi’s return to his former club is perfect timing as the gaffer has been full of praise for the 31-year-old experienced striker for his display of leadership throughout the game.

“If there is any other word to clarify Antwi it is ‘more than important’. Antwi was more than important in the game. We saw his vast experience. I realized that he was tired but substituting him would have put pressure on us so I left him. It has helped us a lot.

“He was on the field coaching. Antwi was so important to us and continues to be important to us,” Zito told Accra-based Max FM.

The second leg of the match is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 27, thus the players arrived last Sunday and started getting ready right away.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante