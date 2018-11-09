GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Dreams FC technical director Zito slams Hearts over Kim Grant roles

Published on: 09 November 2018
Kim Grant

Dreams FC technical director Abdul Karim Zito has questioned the decision by Hearts of Oak to hand two difficult jobs to Kim Grant. 

The Phobians installed the ex-Ghana striker as First Team and Director of Football on Thursday.

Zito feels Grant has been given more than he can chew.

''It's difficult to understand how Hearts of Oak expect Kim Grant to combine being a coach of the club & director of football,'' Zito told Sikka Sports

''The club is too big not to realise assigning those two different roles to one person will create problems.''

 

