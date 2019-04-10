Dreams FC to commission new club house to mark 10 anniversary celebration

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC are set to commission a new club house at Dawu which will provide accommodation to its players and technical team.

This was announced by the Executive Director of the Club Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku during the launch of the club’s 10 years anniversary at a ceremony held on Monday.

The former Chairman for the MTN FA Cup committee also revealed success chalked by the club since it’s establishment a decade ago.

"In our 10 years of existence we have been able to secure an office complex situated at East Legon. We intend to improve upon the club's infrastructure by constructing a state-of-the-art training complex as well getting a stadium befitting of the club".

“We will hold a testimonial for one of our loyal sons of the club Eric Gawu in August”

He thanked the President Nana Akufo-Addo, Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture and all the clubs for the resumption of football on the local scene.

Board Chairman for the National Sports Authority, who chaired the event congratulated Dreams FC for their existence in Ghana football for 10 years and urged the club to continue to thrive in the subsequent years ahead.

President for the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo on behalf of the clubs congratulated Dreams FC for the remarkable fate achieved in their 10 years of existence.

He urged the club to achieve greater heights so as to become a beacon for other clubs to follow.

Former Ghana Football Association President Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula also used the occasion to preach about unity to the Presidential candidates vying for the Ghana Football Association seat who graced the occasion.

Dreams FC qualified to the elite division of Ghana football in the 2016/17 season.