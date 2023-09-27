Dreams FC to depart Ghana on Thursday for crucial CAF Confederation Cup clash in Liberia

Dreams FC are gearing up for their second-leg showdown in the CAF Confederations Cup against Kallon FC in Liberia.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions will depart from Ghana on Thursday for this crucial match scheduled for Saturday.

Dreams FC currently hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg and are determined to complete the job and advance to the group stage.

Notably, the return leg between Dreams FC and Sierra Leone's Kallon FC will be played at a neutral venue.

Originally scheduled to take place at the Southern Arena in Sierra Leone, the venue was deemed unfit by CAF.

As a result, the match will be held at the Samuel Kay Doe (SKD) Stadium in Liberia.

Dreams FC reached this stage of the competition after eliminating Guinean side Milo FC in the previous round.