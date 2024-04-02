Dreams FC to ensure affordable attendance despite CAF regulations for Stade Malien clash

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow has outlined plans to encourage fan attendance at the Baba Yara Stadium for their upcoming clash against Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

Despite acknowledging that CAF regulations prohibit free entry for fans, Shardow emphasised the club's commitment to making attendance as affordable as possible.

With Dreams FC holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, the team aims to secure a historic semifinal berth.

"A game of this level shouldn’t be free, even regulations at CAF won’t permit us to open free gates," Shardow stated. "But management are going to make it as affordable as possible, and we are going to deploy other means to ensure that we get as many people as possible to the stadium to generate the kind of atmosphere that will be to our benefit."

Dreams FC, known as the "Still Believe lads," have been on a remarkable journey since winning the Ghana FA Cup last year. They have already achieved the feat of becoming the first Ghanaian side in 20 years to advance to the knockout phase of the competition and are aiming to go beyond that.

With Shardow's assurance of affordable attendance, the club hopes to rally significant support from fans to create a vibrant atmosphere for the crucial clash against Stade Malien.