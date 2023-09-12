Dreams FC to face FC Kallon in final CAF Confederation Cup eliminator on Friday

Dreams FC are set to face Sierra Leone's FC Kallon in the final eliminator of the CAF Confederation Cup on Friday.

The Ghanaian side are entering the match with confidence, having previously defeated Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan in the last round.

The first leg ended 1-1 in Guinea, with the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium witnessing a comeback win for the Ghanaian FA Cup champions.

FC Kallon, on the other hand, advanced to this stage with a walkover after their scheduled match against Senegal's AS Douanes was cancelled.

Dreams FC has been more active in recent competitions compared to their Sierra Leonean counterparts, and they are poised to secure a favourable result in the first leg, which will take place in Accra.

They are determined to maintain their momentum and secure a comfortable advantage heading into the second leg, which will be held in Sierra Leone in two weeks.

Dreams FC are hoping to secure qualification to the group stage for the first time ever.