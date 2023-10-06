Dreams FC to strengthen squad for CAF Confederation Cup group stage

Ghana FA Cup champions Dreams FC are gearing up for their group stage matches in the CAF Confederation Cup with plans to reinforce their squad by adding three new players to the roster.

The club made history by securing a place in the group stage in their first time of asking triumphing over clubs from Guinea and Sierra Leone in the qualifying rounds.

In their remarkable journey to the group stages, Dreams FC overcame the challenges posed by Milo FC and Kallon FC. Their victory against Milo FC from Guinea came after drawing 1-1 in the first leg and securing a crucial 2-1 win at home. In an equally challenging encounter, Dreams FC managed to maintain their 2-1 lead from the first leg against Sierra Leone's Kallon FC, resulting in a 1-1 draw in the return fixture.

This impressive feat marks the first time Dreams FC has reached the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup since Asante Kotoko's campaign in 2019, when they faced formidable opponents such as Al Hilal Omdurman, Zesco FC, and Nkana FC.

Dreams FC have been placed in Group C for the Confederations Cup group phase. The group stage matches are scheduled to commence on Sunday, November 26, 2023, and run through to March 3, 2024. The club will be competing against tough opponents, including Academica do Lobito, Club Africain, and Rivers United, as determined in the draw conducted on Friday, October 6.

As Dreams FC prepares for their exciting journey in the CAF Confederations Cup group stages they are expected to bolster their squad and make a memorable mark on the continental stage.