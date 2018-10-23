Dreams FC top brass descends on 'selfish' Asante Kotoko

Administrative Manager of Dreams FC Ameenu Shardow has descended heavily on Asante Kotoko following their push to represent Ghana at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite a collective decision of the Ghana FA Normalization Committee and the clubs not to submit representatives for the 2018/19 CAF Inter-Club competitions, Asante Kotoko have requested to be allowed to participate in Africa next season.

In reacting to the request by the Porcupine Warriors, Shardow believes they are acting selfish.

“The debate on this particular issue was thoroughly exhausted at the meeting and in the end a decision was made in the best interest of Ghana football,” Shardow told FootballmadeinGhana.com.

“With the decision taken, it is only up to us members to abide by it even if we don’t agree.

“It is out of place for individual clubs to be canvassing opposing views and pushing for the reversal of a decision that was thoroughly discussed and taken by a whole body.

“This is not the time to promote individual interests over that of a collective group.”

Competitions that determine representatives for African competitions remain suspended due to the Anas expose.

Kotoko are however seeking refuge in a CAF regulation that allows them to participate in the Confederation Cup by virtue of their FA Cup feat last season.

Kotoko have meanwhile submitted a petition to the Ghana FA seeking to reverse the decision not to submit them for the CAF Confederation Cup.