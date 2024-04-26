Dreams FC urged to go a step further despite admirable campaign in Confederation Cup

Ahead of their crucial CAF Confederation Cup semi-final clash against Zamalek, Dreams FC has received valuable guidance from Aduana FC head coach, Yaw Acheampong.

With the first leg in Egypt resulting in a draw, Dreams FC is gearing up for the return leg in Kumasi, fully aware of the challenge posed by their Egyptian opponents.

Acheampong emphasised the importance of caution, highlighting Zamalek's stature as a formidable adversary capable of shifting the dynamics of any match.

In an interview with Connect 97.1 FM, Acheampong stressed the need for the team to remain vigilant, drawing parallels between Zamalek and football giants like Real Madrid.

“They have to be very careful because Zamalek is a big club, if you are playing against a club like Real Madrid, you have to be very careful, devoid of their form, they are very dangerous in certain games.

Expressing unwavering support for Dreams FC, Acheampong urged fans to rally behind the team as they aim to secure qualification to the next round.

“They don’t need to take chances, we have to go all out, let’s all go out there and support them, the only thing we need is to qualify to the next round, my plead is for everyone to support them,” he said in an interview with Connect 97.1 FM.

While acknowledging Dreams FC's impressive journey thus far, Acheampong reiterated the team's ultimate objective: securing a victory against Zamalek to progress to the final stage of the competition.

"They have done well to reach this stage, but we still need a win against Zamalek to reach the final," he remarked, underlining the team's ultimate objective.

As anticipation mounts for the decisive clash, Dreams FC is encouraged to maintain their momentum and strive for further success despite the challenges ahead.

They will become the first Ghanaian side to reach the final should they deliver against Zamalek on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at the Baba Yara Stadium