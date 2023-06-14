Dreams FC Vice President Prince Hamed confident ahead of FA Cup final showdown

Dreams FC Vice President Prince Hamed exudes unwavering confidence as he highlights the team's meticulous preparations for the upcoming FA Cup final against King Faisal on Sunday.

Dreams FC's relentless pursuit of greatness has left opponents and fans eagerly anticipating the forthcoming battle, as the club aim to make history.

The Dawu-based club see this final as an opportunity to claim their first major trophy.

"When it comes to the FA Cup, it is always a difficult thing. If a Division One team like Nania can come and beat, I think it is Kotoko to win the FA Cup, it tells you that when you are playing in the finals, when you meet a team, you need to prepare and prepare well," Prince Hamed revealed in an interview with Peace FM, as monitored by Footballghana.com.

Demonstrating their determination to seize victory, Dreams FC has left no stone unturned in their quest for success. They are diligently preparing for the final, with an unwavering commitment to secure the coveted FA Cup trophy for the first time in the club's history.

"We are preparing very well to ensure that this Cup, for the first time in our lives and our club's history, will be etched in Ghana's books as the moment we clinched the FA Cup," Prince Hamed affirmed. "We are leaving no stone unturned; we are pushing our efforts to the limit to emerge victorious."