Dreams FC vs Hearts of Oak: Venue change for upcoming Ghana Premier League match

The Ghana Football Association has announced a change of venue for the upcoming Premier League match between Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak.

Originally scheduled to take place at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, the game will now be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The change in venue is due to the fact that Dreams FC's home ground is currently undergoing renovations and is not available for the match.

Furthermore, the Accra Sports Stadium, which was proposed as an alternate venue, is not available due to the ongoing African Games Men's Football Tournament.

As a result, the Premier League game between Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak will now take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 6 pm local time.

Both teams are familiar with the stadium, as they have used it as a home ground during the season.

Dreams FC plays their CAF Confederation Cup matches at the stadium, while Hearts of Oak adopted it in December when the Accra Stadium was made unavailable due to festive activities.

The match is crucial for both teams, as Dreams FC seeks to climb up the table, currently sitting in 11th place.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, hopes to bounce back to winning ways after being held to a draw by Bofoakwa Tano.