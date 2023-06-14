Dreams FC vs King Faisal: Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to host FA Cup final

The Committee has confirmed that this season's FA Cup finals will be held at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Kumasi.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled for Sunday, June 18, 2023, with King Faisal and Dreams FC set to battle for the prestigious trophy.

Last year, the finals took place at the Baba Yara Stadium, where Hearts of Oak emerged victorious, defeating Bechem United to claim the title for the second consecutive time. However, this year's edition will see a change of venue to the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

In an interview with Kessben FM in Kumasi, Kofi Poku explained the rationale behind the venue selection, stating, "We've decided to play the finals at Abrankese on June 18 because the pitch is not as large as the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara. The ambience we will get at both Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara won't make the game lively."

Poku continued, "Already, fans are not watching games in recent times, and if we are to play the finals with a very sparse crowd, you know how it will be. Since we started running the FA Cup, we always choose a venue which is not too big so fans can fill the stadium to the brim."

King Faisal secured their place in the finals after defeating Nsoatreman FC, another Premier League club, in the semi-finals held at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Similarly, Dreams FC emerged victorious in their semi-final match against Skyy FC, a team from the Division One League, securing their spot in the final at the same venue.

The outcome of the final will not only determine the winner of the prestigious FA Cup title but will also grant qualification for next season's CAF Confederations Cup.