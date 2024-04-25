Dreams FC vs. Zamalek SC: CAF Confederation Cup semifinal second leg officials announced

Top Chad match official Alhadji Allaou Mahamat has been appointed as the referee for the crucial CAF Confederation Cup semifinal second leg clash between Dreams FC and Zamalek SC.

Following a goalless stalemate in the first leg held in Cairo, the anticipation for the upcoming match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28, is at its peak, as both teams are evenly poised.

Assisting Mahamat will be a skilled team of officials: Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue from Cameroon as Assistant I, Adou Hermann DesirÃ© N'goh from Cote D’Ivoire as Assistant II, and Patrice Milazar from Mauritius as the Fourth Official.

Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria has been appointed as the Match Commissioner, ensuring the smooth conduct of the game. Chukwudi Callistus Chukwujekwu from Nigeria will serve as the Referee Assessor, while Kabelo Bosilong from South Africa will take on the role of General Coordinator.

Handling media affairs will be Juliet Bawuah from Ghana as the Media Officer, while Olawumi Adisa from Nigeria will oversee security measures as the Security Officer.

In the video officiating team, Dahane Beida from Mauritania will be the Video Assistant Referee, supported by Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralal from Mauritius as the Assistant Video Assistant Referee.

Dreams FC, boasting an unbeaten record in Kumasi with three wins and a draw, enter the contest with confidence, eyeing their first-ever qualification to the final.

However, Zamalek SC stands determined, knowing that a scoring draw will be sufficient to secure their passage to the final showdown.

The stage is set for an enthralling encounter as both teams vie for glory in the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup.