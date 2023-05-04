Dreams FC will 'fight till the end' to avoid relegation - Ali Huzaif

Dreams FC forward, Ali Huzaif has vowed that he and his teammates will do everything possible to extend their stay in the top flight.

The Still Believe lifted themselves out of the drop zone after a 5-1 walloping of Legon Cities last weekend but they are still just a point above the relegation zone. Zito's side are currently on 12th position on the league standings with 37 points.

Huzaif admits their current position is an embarrassment to the team and they are determined to fight tooth and nail to stay in the premier league.

The Tano Bofoakwa old boy said: "It's very very shameful, seriously. Being in a relegation zone when you're even walking in town and somebody says this is a Dreams FC player and you look at the table where you are, it's very very disappointing. We won't be relegated. We will fight till the end. At the end victory will be ours Insha Allah."

Dreams are away to RTU for their next game on Sunday, May 7 2023.

By Suleman Asante