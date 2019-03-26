Dreams FC winger Cletus Nombil on trial at Scottish side Heart of Midlothian

Ghanaian youngster Cletus Nombil is training with Scottish giants Heart of Midlothian as he seeks a permanent move, Ghanasoccernet can report.

Hearts ran the rule over Nombil during Saturday's 2-1 defeat in a closed-door match to Queen of the South.

The winger played on the left hand side for a Hearts side made up from a mixture of first-team players and youngsters.

Nombil, who is just 18, plays for Dreams FC in Ghana but has been on trial in Europe in recent weeks.

He featured for Swedish side AIK Stockholm against New York City and a friendly held in Abu Dhabi last month, coming off the bench during the second half.

He had been training in the Swedish capital for a month but was not offered a contract.

A loan spell at Sparta Prague at the beginning of the season wasn’t turned permanent due to visa issues, now the wide man is seeking an alternative route back into European football.

If the Tynecastle club are to offer the player anything, it will more than likely be a development contract rather than considering him for the first team.